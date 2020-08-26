Vakrangee joins global movement to limit global warming

Vakrangee is joining the global movement of leading companies aligning their business with the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement, to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C above preindustrial levels and reach net-zero by no later than 2050 for the best chance of avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.

The key deliverables and Summary of SBTI criteria are as follows:

Level of ambition (Scope 1 and 2): At a minimum - consistent with the level of decarbonisation required to keep temperature increase to well-below 2C while we encourage efforts towards 1.5C.

Boundary: All company-wide Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions (≥ 95%);

Timeframe: 5-15 years into the future;

Scope 3: A Scope 3 screening is required. An ambitious Scope 3 target is required when Scope 3 emissions cover > 40% of total emissions.

Reporting: Disclose GHG emissions inventory on an annual basis. Advocate for net-zero emissions

Commenting on the same, Mr.

Dinesh Nandwana, MD & Group CEO said, Vakrangee has committed to set science-based emissions reduction targets scopes 1 and 2 that are consistent with keeping global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. Vakrangee has also committed to a long-term target to reach net-zero emissions by 2035. We have mapped our Business strategy with the sustainability initiatives along with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. We believe that businesses can have a positive impact on the societies they serve. We commit to policy advocacy consistent with a 1.5C future and also urge for supportive government policy and goals that will deliver a net-zero emissions economy

