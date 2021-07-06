Board of Coforge approves capital raising up to Rs 375 cr

-
ALSO READ
Board of Max Healthcare Institute approves incorporation of subsidiary for diagnostic services
Board of A Infrastructure approves change in directorate
Pulsar International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Board of IRFC approves authorisation of market borrowing for FY22
Board of Reliance Home Finance takes note of resolution plan approved by lenders
-
At meeting held on 06 July 2021The Board of Coforge at its meeting held on 06 July 2021 has approved A) the fresh issuance of equity shares by the company for the purpose of capital raising including by way of depository receipts issue or a qualified institutions placement or any other mode subject to a limit of an amount not exceeding Rs 375 crore or; B) to undertake an issuance of depository receipts (American Depository Receipts or Global Depository Receipts listed on recognized stock exchanges i.e. either NYSE and/ or NASDAQ and/ or any other overseas exchange) in one or more tranches through: (i) a transfer of existing equity shares by eligible shareholders of the Company not exceeding 18,500,000 Equity Shares of the Company; or (ii) a fresh issue of equity shares by the Company within the abovementioned overall limit of Rs 375 crore that may be permitted for capital raising by the Company through various modes; or (iii) a combination of (i) and (ii), as decided by the Board in accordance with Applicable Laws.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU