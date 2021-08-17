Stove Kraft recognized as One Star Export House

Stove Kraft has been granted Status of "One Star Export House" in accordance with the provisions of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015- 2020 by Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry for the period of 5 years.

The Certificate of Recognition of One Star Export House dated 13 August 2021 is valid for a period of 5 years effective from 12 August 2021 to 12 August 2026.

