Stove Kraft recognized as One Star Export House

Stove Kraft has been granted Status of "One Star Export House" in accordance with the provisions of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015- 2020 by Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry for the period of 5 years.
The Certificate of Recognition of One Star Export House dated 13 August 2021 is valid for a period of 5 years effective from 12 August 2021 to 12 August 2026.
