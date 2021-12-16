Vakrangee rises after partnering with PharmEasy

Vakrangee gained 2.72% to Rs 39.70 after the company announced that it has tied up with PharmEasy (Axelia Solutions Private Limited) to provide online medicines & healthcare services to the unserved and underserved population of India.

Under the partnership, Vakrangee through its Kendras and BharatEasy Mobile Superaap will be able to provide medicines & healthcare services in remote areas of India. With 70% of Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra outlets in Tier-5 and 6 towns, Vakrangee will offer medicines & healthcare services to the communities in the unserved/underserved parts of the country. The customers will also be able to avail various discount offers and get significant savings on their purchases of medicines and health products. Vakrangee Kendra will be the one-stop-shop for all online medicines & healthcare service requirements across the value chain for its customers.

PharmEasy provides a wide range of prescription (medicines), OTC pharmaceutical, other consumer healthcare products, comprehensive diagnostic test services, and teleconsultations thereby serving the healthcare needs.

Vakrangee will offer services across the platform i.e physical network as well as digital mobile app. Vakrangee Kendras exclusively offer a comprehensive range of products and services across banking, insurance, ATM, Assisted E-Commerce, e-Governance, and logistics.

Commenting on the partnership, Dinesh Nandwana, MD & Group CEO of Vakrangee said, We are happy to partner with PharmEasy to facilitate our customers with online Medicines & Healthcare service in both urban as well as rural remote areas. With this partnership, we have strategically added a complete bouquet of online medicines & healthcare services at our Nextgen Kendras & BharatEasy Mobile App making them into a one-stop for all the healthcare requirements of our customers.

Vakrangee offer an extensive array of services across various sectors by providing BFSI, ATM, e-commerce & logistics services through its Vakrangee Kendras.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 100% jump in net profit to Rs 26.74 crore on a 195% rise in net sales to Rs 207 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

