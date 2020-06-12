Vascon Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 21.78% to Rs 92.13 crore

Net loss of Vascon Engineers reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.78% to Rs 92.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 150.76% to Rs 38.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 366.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 363.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales92.13117.79 -22 366.00363.45 1 OPM %-2.947.91 -12.314.33 - PBDT2.258.84 -75 46.7922.18 111 PBT-0.016.86 PL 38.1414.19 169 NP-0.016.86 PL 38.1415.21 151

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 13:32 IST

