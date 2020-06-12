Allied Digital Services standalone net profit declines 62.29% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.09% to Rs 24.72 croreNet profit of Allied Digital Services declined 62.29% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 24.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.07% to Rs 7.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.20% to Rs 94.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.7223.98 3 94.1975.23 25 OPM %16.4238.70 -24.0035.31 - PBDT6.207.99 -22 22.0021.47 2 PBT2.724.49 -39 8.307.62 9 NP2.877.61 -62 7.899.63 -18
