Vardhman Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.57% to Rs 6.13 crore

Net loss of Vardhman Holdings reported to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 34.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.57% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.135.17 19 OPM %-183.6977.37 -PBDT-10.9235.29 PL PBT-10.9235.29 PL NP-12.4234.74 PL

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 14:07 IST

