IVP reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.03% to Rs 20.47 croreNet Loss of IVP reported to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.03% to Rs 20.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 68.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.4768.30 -70 OPM %-16.561.48 -PBDT-4.76-1.33 -258 PBT-6.03-2.38 -153 NP-3.93-1.55 -154
