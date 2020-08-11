Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 70.92% to Rs 191.81 croreNet loss of Sutlej Textiles and Industries reported to Rs 38.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.92% to Rs 191.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 659.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales191.81659.60 -71 OPM %-14.676.48 -PBDT-34.6436.83 PL PBT-55.3211.91 PL NP-38.237.43 PL
