Cartrade Tech allots 18,000 equity shares under ESOP

Cartrade Tech has allotted 18,000 equity shares under ESOP.

Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 466,697,410/- (consisting of 46,669,741 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each) to Rs. 466,877,410/- (consisting of 46,687,741 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)