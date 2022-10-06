JUST IN
Cartrade Tech allots 18,000 equity shares under ESOP

Cartrade Tech has allotted 18,000 equity shares under ESOP.

Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 466,697,410/- (consisting of 46,669,741 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each) to Rs. 466,877,410/- (consisting of 46,687,741 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each).

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 13:23 IST

