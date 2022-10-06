JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

NTPC Ltd spurts 0.28%, gains for five straight sessions
Business Standard

Board of Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising via NCD issuance

Capital Market 

On 17 October 2022

The Board of Can Fin Homes will meet on 17 October 2022 to consider fund raising by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures upto an amount of Rs 4000 Crore, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, for a period upto the date of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the year 2022-23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 13:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU