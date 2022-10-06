Board of Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising via NCD issuance

On 17 October 2022

The Board of Can Fin Homes will meet on 17 October 2022 to consider fund raising by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures upto an amount of Rs 4000 Crore, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, for a period upto the date of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the year 2022-23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)