L&T Construction wins two orders under its buildings and factories segment

The Buildings & Factories Business of L&T Construction has secured an order from a leading automobile major to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Haryana, India. The scope involves Design & Execution of Civil, Structural & Architectural works including external development works.

This win is on the back of a prestigious order from Reliance Life Sciences, a leading bio-tech major to construct their state-of-the-art life sciences products manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, India.

The Business has also won an order from the Government of Assam, Public Works Department to construct a Police reserve campus in Guwahati. The scope of works includes Design and Construction of accommodation facilities for Police, office space, multi-level car parking and allied buildings in all aspects including structure, finishes, MEP, and related external development works. This project is to be executed in 36 months.

As per the company's project classification, the orders are valued in range of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

