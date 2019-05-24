Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit rises 4.98% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 3153.40 crore

Net profit of Engineering rose 4.98% to Rs 149.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 142.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 3153.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2984.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.88% to Rs 446.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 450.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.10% to Rs 12036.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10278.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

