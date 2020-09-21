Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 696.1, down 1.3% on the day as on 09:59 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 0.92% in NIFTY and a 2.96% in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 696.1, down 1.3% on the day as on 09:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 11493.4. The Sensex is at 38820.42, down 0.07%.Varun Beverages Ltd has lost around 9.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30460.85, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15694 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 74.93 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

