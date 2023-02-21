Varun Beverages Ltd soars 1.8%

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1331.05, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 117.6% in last one year as compared to a 4.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.17% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Varun Beverages Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1331.05, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 17836.75. The Sensex is at 60682.3, down 0.02%. Varun Beverages Ltd has risen around 7.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45501.2, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 66.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)