Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Board of Sarda Energy & Minerals approves buyback of shares up to Rs 121.67 cr
Sarda Energy & Minerals commences operations at Gare Palma IV/7 coal mine in Raigarh
Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 44.54% in the December 2021 quarter
Sarda Energy in demand after starting operations at Gare Palma mine
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
Shreyans Industries Ltd, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd, Salzer Electronics Ltd and Gulshan Polyols Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 May 2022.
Shreyans Industries Ltd, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd, Salzer Electronics Ltd and Gulshan Polyols Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 May 2022.
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 833.55 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 55339 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16000 shares in the past one month.
Shreyans Industries Ltd lost 18.17% to Rs 104. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9589 shares in the past one month.
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd crashed 16.06% to Rs 3290. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24793 shares in the past one month.
Salzer Electronics Ltd fell 10.51% to Rs 173.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7883 shares in the past one month.
Gulshan Polyols Ltd slipped 10.00% to Rs 255.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25473 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16847 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU