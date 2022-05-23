Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shreyans Industries Ltd, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd, Salzer Electronics Ltd and Gulshan Polyols Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 May 2022.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 833.55 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 55339 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16000 shares in the past one month.

Shreyans Industries Ltd lost 18.17% to Rs 104. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9589 shares in the past one month.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd crashed 16.06% to Rs 3290. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24793 shares in the past one month.

Salzer Electronics Ltd fell 10.51% to Rs 173.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7883 shares in the past one month.

Gulshan Polyols Ltd slipped 10.00% to Rs 255.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25473 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16847 shares in the past one month.

