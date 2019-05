has received Letter of Intent from Tycoons Projects LLP. a Domestic Entity for construction of 'Sale & Rehab Building' on design and build basis amounting to Rs. 172 crore plus applicable taxes.

The work has to be completed within 30 months from the date of receipt of Work Order.

