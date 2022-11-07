Vascon Engineers standalone net profit rises 535.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 52.77% to Rs 179.99 crore

Net profit of Vascon Engineers rose 535.38% to Rs 21.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.77% to Rs 179.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 117.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.179.99117.8212.778.3323.225.3521.734.0321.733.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)