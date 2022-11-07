JUST IN
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit declines 60.88% in the September 2022 quarter
Vascon Engineers standalone net profit rises 535.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 52.77% to Rs 179.99 crore

Net profit of Vascon Engineers rose 535.38% to Rs 21.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.77% to Rs 179.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 117.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales179.99117.82 53 OPM %12.778.33 -PBDT23.225.35 334 PBT21.734.03 439 NP21.733.42 535

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 16:26 IST

