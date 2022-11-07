Zenith Fibres standalone net profit rises 158.06% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.91% to Rs 15.23 croreNet profit of Zenith Fibres rose 158.06% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 15.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.2313.37 14 OPM %12.284.56 -PBDT2.361.06 123 PBT2.130.82 160 NP1.600.62 158
