NIIT soars on acquiring St. Charles Consulting Group
Zenith Fibres standalone net profit rises 158.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.91% to Rs 15.23 crore

Net profit of Zenith Fibres rose 158.06% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 15.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.2313.37 14 OPM %12.284.56 -PBDT2.361.06 123 PBT2.130.82 160 NP1.600.62 158

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 16:21 IST

