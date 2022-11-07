Greenply Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.41% to Rs 494.75 crore

Net profit of Greenply Industries declined 26.07% to Rs 23.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.41% to Rs 494.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 432.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.494.75432.429.6011.4941.6248.3832.7441.9323.5931.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)