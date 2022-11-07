Greenply Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.07% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.41% to Rs 494.75 croreNet profit of Greenply Industries declined 26.07% to Rs 23.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.41% to Rs 494.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 432.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales494.75432.42 14 OPM %9.6011.49 -PBDT41.6248.38 -14 PBT32.7441.93 -22 NP23.5931.91 -26
