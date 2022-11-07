Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 42.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.37% to Rs 566.29 crore

Net profit of Vinati Organics rose 42.64% to Rs 116.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.37% to Rs 566.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 374.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.566.29374.1026.2227.00168.43114.56155.38103.29116.0181.33

