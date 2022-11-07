JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NIIT soars on acquiring St. Charles Consulting Group
Business Standard

Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 42.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 51.37% to Rs 566.29 crore

Net profit of Vinati Organics rose 42.64% to Rs 116.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.37% to Rs 566.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 374.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales566.29374.10 51 OPM %26.2227.00 -PBDT168.43114.56 47 PBT155.38103.29 50 NP116.0181.33 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 16:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU