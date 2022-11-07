Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 68.40 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 13.17% to Rs 31.54 croreNet Loss of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 68.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 55.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.17% to Rs 31.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales31.5427.87 13 OPM %-198.48-196.16 -PBDT-65.40-52.60 -24 PBT-68.40-55.14 -24 NP-68.40-55.14 -24
