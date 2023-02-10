VCU Data Management standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of VCU Data Management declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
