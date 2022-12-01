JUST IN
VE Commercial Vehicles records 20% jump in November sales

Eicher Motors announced that its subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles has achieved total sales of 4903 units in the month of November 2022 compared to 4085 units, recording a growth of 20%.

Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 4483 units, exports of 237 units and Volvo trucks and buses of 183 units.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 15:22 IST

