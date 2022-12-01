NCC bags orders worth Rs 376 cr

NCC has received two new orders for Rs. 376 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of November 2022.

Out of these orders, one order valuing Rs. 321 crore pertains to Electrical Division and the second order valuing Rs. 55 crore pertains Roads Division. These Orders are received from State Government agencies and does not include any internal order.

