Vedanta Ltd Slides 1.6%

Vedanta Ltd has added 2.44% over last one month compared to 0.42% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.42% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd lost 1.6% today to trade at Rs 184.8. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.85% to quote at 12677.56. The index is up 0.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coal India Ltd decreased 1.09% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 0.76% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 29.58 % over last one year compared to the 24.65% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 2.44% over last one month compared to 0.42% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.42% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.74 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 190.3 on 11 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 60.3 on 30 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)