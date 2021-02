Vedanta to expand capacity of Lanjigarh Alumina Refinery

At capital investment of Rs 3779 cr

Vedanta announced that the sub-committee of the Board of Directors of the company held on 03 February 2021 approved the expansion of Lanjigarh Alumina Refinery from existing capacity of 2 MTPA to 5 MTPA at a cost of Rs 3,779 crores approx., subject to requisite Government approvals.

Completion of this project will place Lanjigarh Alumina Refinery as one of the world's largest single-location alumina refinery complex.

