Vedavaag Systems standalone net profit declines 27.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.16% to Rs 14.61 crore

Net profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 27.12% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.16% to Rs 14.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.6117.02 -14 OPM %15.0616.80 -PBDT2.202.91 -24 PBT1.732.38 -27 NP1.291.77 -27

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:36 IST

