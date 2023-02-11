Vedavaag Systems standalone net profit declines 27.12% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 1.66% in the September 2022 quarter
English Cricketer and World Cup Winning Bowler Liam Edward Plunkett launched new Dogsee Products - Dogsee Veda and Dogsee Gigabites
Vaibhav Veda Green Ventures & Dr Shilpa Samanvai Foundation launch website and logo
Apoorvaa - Credit Repair Lawyer of India is on a mission to create credit awareness, make people credit healthy & help banks reduce their NPA
TCS deploys its CI&I solution for UK's Scotwest Credit Union
-
Sales decline 14.16% to Rs 14.61 croreNet profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 27.12% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.16% to Rs 14.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.6117.02 -14 OPM %15.0616.80 -PBDT2.202.91 -24 PBT1.732.38 -27 NP1.291.77 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU