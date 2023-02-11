Vedavaag Systems standalone net profit declines 27.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.16% to Rs 14.61 crore

Net profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 27.12% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.16% to Rs 14.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.14.6117.0215.0616.802.202.911.732.381.291.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)