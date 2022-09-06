Volumes jump at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd witnessed volume of 27.22 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1894 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1437 shares

Syngene International Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Esab India Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 September 2022.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd witnessed volume of 27.22 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1894 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1437 shares. The stock increased 1.98% to Rs.1,005.55. Volumes stood at 1976 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd registered volume of 233.21 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1406.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16577 shares. The stock slipped 1.90% to Rs.567.75. Volumes stood at 18177 shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 12.92 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.30% to Rs.217.70. Volumes stood at 4.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Esab India Ltd witnessed volume of 1381 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 330 shares. The stock increased 7.10% to Rs.3,564.45. Volumes stood at 916 shares in the last session.

Apollo Tyres Ltd saw volume of 4.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.74% to Rs.268.95. Volumes stood at 67409 shares in the last session.

