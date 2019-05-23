Vice President calls for equitable and people-centred sustainable development

The of India, Shri M. Venkaiah has called for achieving sustainable development that is equitable and people-centred and stressed the need for efficient and frugal use of natural resources. Inaugurating the International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) celebrations, in Chennai, the said Biodiversity is fundamental to the survival of the human race and said that man must re-establish the link with nature, as did the ancients in centuries ago, and take from earth and the only so much as we can replenish.

Observing that sustainable development mandates the efficient and frugal use of available natural resources including biodiversity, the said a grave challenge we face today is the destruction of forests and the loss of species.

Expressing his concern over the loss of trees at an unbelievable pace due to deforestation, urbanization, industrialization, and pollution, Shri said India's forest cover stands at 21% against global standard of 33.3%. has lost over 1.6 million hectare of tree cover between 2001 and 2018, according to a new study released by the (WRI), Shri added.

Lamenting that the symbiotic relationship of man with nature was being threatened as societies develop, the Vice President warned that any damage to would put the well-being of future generations in peril. He also pointed out that the current consumption patterns especially in the industrialized world are unsustainable as they put enormous pressure on natural resources.

The Vice President also spoke of the need to secure international cooperation in fields ranging from sustainable agriculture and to health and sustainable development to urban resilience and adaptation, to climate change and disaster risk reduction. Stating that is one of the oldest civilizations in the world, said that the concern for was an innate aspect of the Indian psyche and faith, reflected in religious practices, folklore, art and culture permeating every aspect of the daily lives of the people.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)