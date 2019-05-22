India Emerges As Attractive Destination For Global Investors, Needs To Make Farming Profitable

The of India, Venkaiah has said that has emerged as an attractive destination for global investors and asked educational institutions to maintain high standards and foster academic excellence. He was addressing the Convocation of of Management, in Chennai yesterday.

Observing that was poised to become a US $ 5 trillion economy in the next few years, said there was a need to remove economic imbalances, urban-rural divide, end gender and social discrimination. is the largest Parliamentary democracy in the and has a track record of effective electoral system and conducting elections on a regular basis. However, he stated that agriculture was in distress and that there was a need to introduce structural changes and come out with new strategies and programmes to make agriculture profitable and sustainable.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)