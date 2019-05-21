RBI Central Board meets at Chennai

Board decides to create a specialised supervisory and regulatory cadre within the RBI

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) met today in Chennai under the Chairmanship of Shaktikanta Das, Governor, This was the 576th meeting of the

The Board reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank. Among other important matters, the Board discussed the Medium Term Strategy document, covering, inter-alia, the Mission Statement and the Vision Statement.

The Board also reviewed the present structure of supervision in RBI in the context of the growing diversity, complexities and interconnectedness within the Indian financial sector. With a view to strengthening the supervision and regulation of commercial banks, and Non-Banking Financial Companies, the Board decided to create a specialised supervisory and regulatory cadre within the RBI.

Other matters discussed by the Board included, inter-alia, issues related to the Currency Management and to Government functions of the RBI.

Deputy Governors N. S. Vishwanathan, Dr. Viral V. Acharya, and of the Reserve Bank of India, and other Directors of the of the Reserve Bank - Bharat Doshi, Sudhir Mankad, Manish Sabharwal, Satish Marathe, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, and Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi, attended the meeting.

The Government Directors Subhash Chandra Garg, Finance and Secretary, and Rajiv Kumar, Secretary, also attended the meeting.

