Vikas Multicorp forays into food protection and personal hygiene segment

With acquisition of four national brands

Vikas Multicorp has decided to enter into 'Food protection and Personal Hygiene' segment of FMCG lndustry with the total investment of approx Rs. 100 crore in 2 years and has signed a definite agreement for acquisition of a portfolio of trademarks, comprising of popular and well established national brands including Homefoil, Chapati Wrap, Cleanwrap, and Mistique.

with the acquisition of the prestigious 'Brand Portfolio', the company is initiating the process to identify and acquire an existing plant for manufacturing these items. In the interim, alternate arrangements are being made to produce these products through third party contract manufacturing.

