Board of Sequent Scientific approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 17 August 2020

The Board of Sequent Scientific at its meeting held on 17 August 2020 has appointed Neeraj Bharadwaj (DIN: 01314963) and Rahul Mukim (DIN: 06996915) as Additional (Non-Executive and Non-Independent) Directors of the Company with effect from 17 August 2020. The Board has accepted the resignation of KEC Rajakumar (DIN: 00044539) and Dr. S. Devendra (DIN: 00050440), Non-Executive Directors of the Company with effect from 17 August 2020.

