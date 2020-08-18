Board of Sequent Scientific approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Sequent Scientific consolidated net profit rises 82.55% in the June 2020 quarter
Sequent Scientific slips on weak Q4 performance
Sequent Scientific consolidated net profit declines 1.52% in the March 2020 quarter
Sequent Scientific standalone net profit rises 390.65% in the March 2020 quarter
Carlyle to acquire up to 74 pc stake in SeQuent Scientific
-
At meeting held on 17 August 2020The Board of Sequent Scientific at its meeting held on 17 August 2020 has appointed Neeraj Bharadwaj (DIN: 01314963) and Rahul Mukim (DIN: 06996915) as Additional (Non-Executive and Non-Independent) Directors of the Company with effect from 17 August 2020. The Board has accepted the resignation of KEC Rajakumar (DIN: 00044539) and Dr. S. Devendra (DIN: 00050440), Non-Executive Directors of the Company with effect from 17 August 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU