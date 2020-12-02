Vikas Multicorp gallops after Albula Investment Fund buys stake

Vikas Multicorp rose 3.95% to Rs 7.90 after Albula Investment Fund acquired 1.09% stake the company via bulk deal on Tuesday (1 December).

On Tuesday (1 December 2020), Albula Investment Fund bought 72 lakh shares, or 1.09% equity, of Vikas Multicorp through a bulk deal on the BSE at an average price of Rs 7.60.

The counter also witnessed some bit of bargain buying. The stock had slipped 28.9% in the past seven sessions to end at Rs 7.60 yesterday, from its recent closing high of Rs 10.69 on 19 November 2020.

Vikas Multicorp is engaged in the business of trading of various chemicals compounds, polymers, PVC resins, plastic granules, items related to plastic industry etc.

The company's net profit declined by 45.6% to Rs 0.31 crore on a 38.4% fall in net sales to Rs 31.86 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

