Vikas Multicorp gallops after Albula Investment Fund buys stake

-
ALSO READ
Albula Investment Fund Ltd. picks up stake in Vikas Multicorp Ltd.
Albula Investment Fund Ltd picks up stake in Vikas Multicorp Ltd
LTS Investment Fund Ltd picks up stake in Vikas Multicorp Ltd
Vikas Multicorp enters FMCG segment; plans investment of over Rs. 100 cr.
Vikas Multicorp forays into food protection and personal hygiene segment
-
Vikas Multicorp rose 3.95% to Rs 7.90 after Albula Investment Fund acquired 1.09% stake the company via bulk deal on Tuesday (1 December).
On Tuesday (1 December 2020), Albula Investment Fund bought 72 lakh shares, or 1.09% equity, of Vikas Multicorp through a bulk deal on the BSE at an average price of Rs 7.60.
The counter also witnessed some bit of bargain buying. The stock had slipped 28.9% in the past seven sessions to end at Rs 7.60 yesterday, from its recent closing high of Rs 10.69 on 19 November 2020.
Vikas Multicorp is engaged in the business of trading of various chemicals compounds, polymers, PVC resins, plastic granules, items related to plastic industry etc.
The company's net profit declined by 45.6% to Rs 0.31 crore on a 38.4% fall in net sales to Rs 31.86 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU