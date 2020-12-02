Welspun Corp Ltd up for five straight sessions

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 126.8, up 0.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.91% in last one year as compared to a 9.16% gain in NIFTY and a 18.67% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 126.8, up 0.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 13093.4. The Sensex is at 44527.74, down 0.29%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 25.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 27.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2974.05, up 2.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

