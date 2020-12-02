Hisar Metal Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Smartlink Holdings Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, MT Educare Ltd and Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2020.

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 92.15 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6624 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5799 shares in the past one month.

Smartlink Holdings Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 87.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2026 shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 15.79. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32214 shares in the past one month.

MT Educare Ltd rose 19.92% to Rs 11.62. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 87033 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7703 shares in the past one month.

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd added 15.40% to Rs 22.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23147 shares in the past one month.

