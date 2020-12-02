Bank of Baroda spurts 2.33%, gains for five straight sessions

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 55, up 2.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 45.6% in last one year as compared to a 9.16% gain in NIFTY and a 6.3% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Bank of Baroda rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock has added around 22.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has added around 15.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29817.85, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 332.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 369.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 55.35, up 2.59% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

