Aurionpro Solutions wins order worth Rs 48 cr from Bharat Electronic

has won a prestigious order from Bharat Electronic (BEL) in connection with the installation and maintenance of the surveillance system to be deployed by BEL in as per the project undertaken by CDPWD,

Aurionpro shall supply and install cameras and set up the surveillance system at the designated sites as per the contract and provide maintenance and support.

The Order is valued at about Rs 48 crore, the installation and implementation will be completed upto September 2019, followed by the maintenance and support of five years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)