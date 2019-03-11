Power Mech Projects bags water supply project worth Rs 1238 cr from A.P. Govt.

Power Mech Projects announced that the company by way of JV has been awarded contract by Water Resources Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh for HNSS Project - Supply of water from Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir to HNSS Main Canal, Punganur Branch Canal and Kuppam Branch Canal in Chittoor District through Yogivemana Resevoir Project in Ananthapuram District, Andhra Pradesh (Hydro, Electro - Mechanical works etc.) for a total contract price of Rs 1238.74 crore to be completed within 24 months.
