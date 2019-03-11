JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Aurionpro Solutions wins order worth Rs 48 cr from Bharat Electronic

Sensex regains 37,000
Business Standard

Power Mech Projects bags water supply project worth Rs 1238 cr from A.P. Govt.

Capital Market 

Power Mech Projects announced that the company by way of JV has been awarded contract by Water Resources Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh for HNSS Project - Supply of water from Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir to HNSS Main Canal, Punganur Branch Canal and Kuppam Branch Canal in Chittoor District through Yogivemana Resevoir Project in Ananthapuram District, Andhra Pradesh (Hydro, Electro - Mechanical works etc.) for a total contract price of Rs 1238.74 crore to be completed within 24 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 15:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements