Vikas Wsp standalone net profit declines 58.32% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.22% to Rs 138.29 croreNet profit of Vikas Wsp declined 58.32% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.22% to Rs 138.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 201.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales138.29201.05 -31 OPM %8.297.41 -PBDT11.4614.05 -18 PBT2.935.52 -47 NP2.586.19 -58
