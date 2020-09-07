Vikas Wsp standalone net profit declines 58.32% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.22% to Rs 138.29 crore

Net profit of Vikas Wsp declined 58.32% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.22% to Rs 138.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 201.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.138.29201.058.297.4111.4614.052.935.522.586.19

