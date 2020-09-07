JUST IN
Assam Entrade standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.50% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net profit of Assam Entrade rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.50% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.852.00 -58 OPM %84.71-8.50 -PBDT0.980.08 1125 PBT0.980.08 1125 NP0.680.04 1600

Mon, September 07 2020. 15:12 IST

