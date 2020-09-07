Assam Entrade standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.50% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net profit of Assam Entrade rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.50% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.852.0084.71-8.500.980.080.980.080.680.04

