Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 1260.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.71% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net profit of Assam Entrade rose 1260.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.71% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.852.0184.71-7.960.980.090.980.090.680.05

