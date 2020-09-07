Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 1260.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 57.71% to Rs 0.85 croreNet profit of Assam Entrade rose 1260.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.71% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.852.01 -58 OPM %84.71-7.96 -PBDT0.980.09 989 PBT0.980.09 989 NP0.680.05 1260
