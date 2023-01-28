Vimta Labs consolidated net profit declines 12.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.91% to Rs 77.38 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs declined 12.33% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 77.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 67.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.77.3867.3427.7330.5921.9321.0614.0815.4810.2411.68

