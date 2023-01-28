Vimta Labs consolidated net profit declines 12.33% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 14.91% to Rs 77.38 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs declined 12.33% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 77.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 67.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales77.3867.34 15 OPM %27.7330.59 -PBDT21.9321.06 4 PBT14.0815.48 -9 NP10.2411.68 -12

Sat, January 28 2023.

