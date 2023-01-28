JUST IN
Yash Management & Satelite reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11110.00% to Rs 11.21 crore

Net loss of Yash Management & Satelite reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11110.00% to Rs 11.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.210.10 11110 OPM %0.45-70.00 -PBDT-0.130.31 PL PBT-0.380.28 PL NP-0.060.23 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:36 IST

