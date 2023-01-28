Sterlite Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 50.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.23% to Rs 1882.00 crore

Net profit of Sterlite Technologies reported to Rs 50.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 139.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 46.23% to Rs 1882.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1287.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1882.001287.0012.91-0.93175.00-56.0097.00-142.0050.00-139.00

