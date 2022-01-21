Vimta Labs Q3 PAT grows 45% YoY to Rs 12 cr

Vimta Labs' consolidated net profit surged 44.91% to Rs 11.68 crore on a 14.77% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 67.34 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) rose 45.53% to Rs 15.47 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 10.63 crore in Q3 FY21.

On a standalone basis, Vimta Labs' net profit surged 44.31% to Rs 11.56 crore on a 14.60% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 66.68 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Vimta Labs provides services of testing and contract research in the fields of clinical and pre-clinical studies, clinical reference, analytical testing, advanced molecular biology and environmental studies. It supports regulatory authorities in mandatory certification of food and agricultural products exported from India.

Shares of Vimta Labs lost 0.59% to Rs 427.30 on BSE.

