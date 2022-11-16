Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 51.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 78.12% to Rs 572.93 croreNet profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 51.96% to Rs 17.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 78.12% to Rs 572.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 321.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales572.93321.66 78 OPM %5.9510.24 -PBDT25.1652.32 -52 PBT20.9446.94 -55 NP17.5436.51 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU