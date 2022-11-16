Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 51.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 78.12% to Rs 572.93 crore

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 51.96% to Rs 17.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 78.12% to Rs 572.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 321.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.572.93321.665.9510.2425.1652.3220.9446.9417.5436.51

