Ritco Logistics standalone net profit rises 48.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.77% to Rs 191.21 crore

Net profit of Ritco Logistics rose 48.26% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.77% to Rs 191.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 147.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.191.21147.357.037.639.968.358.756.196.394.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)