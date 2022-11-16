Ritco Logistics standalone net profit rises 48.26% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.77% to Rs 191.21 croreNet profit of Ritco Logistics rose 48.26% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.77% to Rs 191.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 147.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales191.21147.35 30 OPM %7.037.63 -PBDT9.968.35 19 PBT8.756.19 41 NP6.394.31 48
