Infronics Systems standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.06% to Rs 2.79 croreNet profit of Infronics Systems rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.06% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.792.97 -6 OPM %5.380.34 -PBDT0.100.01 900 PBT0.100.01 900 NP0.110.01 1000
