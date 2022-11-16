Infronics Systems standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.06% to Rs 2.79 crore

Net profit of Infronics Systems rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.06% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.792.975.380.340.100.010.100.010.110.01

